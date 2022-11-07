UCL: Repeat of Last season’s Final, heavyweights face off in knockout rounds

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
57
The UEFA Champions League trophy is pictured before the draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League football tournament in Nyon. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The draw for the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 has been completed.

Heavy match ups have been announced which has left fans salivating ahead of the February fixtures.

There will be a repeat of last season’s final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, as they face off in what would is just one out of the biggest fixtures possible.

PSG will also play Bayern Munich.

The full UCL R16 fixtures:

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Frankfurt vs Napoli

Inter Milan vs FC Porto

Dortmund vs Chelsea

PSG vs Bayern Munich

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here