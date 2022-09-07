UCL: Osimhen named in Napoli’s squad to face Liverpool

Victor Osimhen could get a starter’s spot when Napoli face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League tonight, though he was an injury doubt until matchday.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Osimhen trained with the group this morning, and his availability was confirmed by Manager Luciano Spalleti.

Osimhen picked a thigh injury at the weekend in the Serie A match against Lazio and had trained separately from the rest of the team over the last two days.

Manager Luciano Spalletti on Tuesday said the striker isn’t completely out of the tie and will be assessed on Wednesday morning.

However, according to Il Corriere dello Sport, Osimhen joined his teammates for this (Wednesday) morning’s training session at Castel Volturno, so he is available to start tonight.