UCL: Osimhen beats Maignan but Napoli are Eliminated… Chelsea too

Adebanjo
NAPLES, ITALY - APRIL 18: Mike Maignan of AC Milan holds onto the ball as players of Juan Jesus, Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone of SSC Napoli attempt to regain possession after Victor Osimhen scores the team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Second Leg match between SSC Napoli and AC Milan at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on April 18, 2023 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Napoli have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after Tuesday’s 1-1 result against AC Milan in the second-leg, Quarter-final match in Naples.

Milan progress 2-1 on aggregate, having won the first leg 1-0 courtesy Ismaël Bennacer’s goal at the San Siro.

Despite dominating the stats, Napoli didn’t appear decisive in their game play, and could have been punished early on when Olivier Giroud’s penalty was saved by Alex Meret in the 22nd minute.

However, the French man would go on to make amends just before the end of the half, connecting Rafael Leão’s through pass to put AC Milan ahead in the 43rd minute, and double their score on aggregate.

As the dragged on, Napoli tried to play their way back into the tie and a penalty in the 82nd minute offered Luciano Spalletti’s side a lifeline.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stepped up to take it, but Mike Maignan stopped the effort to the dismay of the home fans.

But, a breakthrough would eventually come late in stoppage time, Victor Osimhen headed the equalizer in the third minute of added time.

Osimhen connected with Giacomo Raspadori’s cross and beat Maignan for Napoli’s only goal against the Frenchman in their three meetings this month.

It’s the Nigerian’s 5th UCL goal in six outings this season.

The victory sends Milan into the last four of the UCL for the first time since 2007.

 

On the night, holders Real Madrid also progressed knocking out Chelsea on a 4-0 aggregate win.

The first leg in Madrid ended 2-0 and a Rodrygo inspired victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night completed the routing of Frank Lampard’s side.

