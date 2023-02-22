UCL: Napoli Punish 10-man Frankfurt, Osimhen Extends Goalscoring Streak

By
Adebanjo
-
0
93
FRANKFURT - Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli celebrates the 0-1 with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game between Eintracht Frankfurt and SSC Napoli at Germany's Bank Park stadium on February 21, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. AP | Dutch Height | GERRIT OF COLOGNE (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo handed Napoli a first leg advantage over Frankfurt in their round of 16 UEFA Champions League clash.

Osimhen scored the opener in the 40th minute, though his strike partner Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could have put the Italian side ahead four minutes prior, but he missed from the penalty spot.

However, with the first goal and their noses in front, Luciano Spalletti side were feeling quite confident and returned from the break still battling on the front foot.

Osimhen was set up for the goal by Hirving Lozano, who picked out the Club’s top scorer this season, with a perfect ball needing only a tap in – the Forward converted with grace.

Meanwhile, the form strength of the Serie A leader then played in their favor as they forced Frankfurt back and got a player sent off.

Frenchman, Randal Kolo Muani was shown a straight red card in the 58th minute for a bad tackle.

Handed a numerical advantage, Napoli were going to milk the opportunity to press harder for a second goal and it wasn’t long before it came, Kvaratskhelia redeeming himself when he set up Di Lorenzo for the Azzurri’s second in the night to end the match as a contest.

Home fans at the Deutsche Bank Park might feel a little disappointed, but the 2022 Europa League winners will get their chance to repeat the favor in the return leg, at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, on March 15.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here