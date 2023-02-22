UCL: Napoli Punish 10-man Frankfurt, Osimhen Extends Goalscoring Streak

Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo handed Napoli a first leg advantage over Frankfurt in their round of 16 UEFA Champions League clash.
Osimhen scored the opener in the 40th minute, though his strike partner Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could have put the Italian side ahead four minutes prior, but he missed from the penalty spot.
However, with the first goal and their noses in front, Luciano Spalletti side were feeling quite confident and returned from the break still battling on the front foot.
Osimhen was set up for the goal by Hirving Lozano, who picked out the Club’s top scorer this season, with a perfect ball needing only a tap in – the Forward converted with grace.
Victor Osimhen’s literally flying 🚀🔵 #UCL
Nigerian striker has scored 20 goals in 24 appearances this season with Napoli — also including 7 consecutive goals in Serie A for the first time in the history of the club. pic.twitter.com/cfJU7f1zbk
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 21, 2023