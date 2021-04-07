UCL : First-leg Heartbreak for Zaidu Sanusi and Porto in 2-0 defeat to Chelsea

Zaidu Sanusi was quite enterprising on the left side of FC Porto’s defence, but individual brilliance did little to help his team avoid defeat against Chelsea in the first-leg quarter final tie in Spain.

Zaidu started his 9th UCL game this season and was energetic, pacy and combative as he busied along the flank.

There were a few occasions of poor judgment, but overall his 6.7 rating according whoscored.com was one of the best performance by any Porto player on the night.

However, it was Chelsea that came through on the business end, with goals from Mason Mount (32′) and Ben Chilwell (85′), handing the English side a 2-0 first leg advantage.

The return-leg will be played, yet again, at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in six days.