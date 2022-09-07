UCL: Doubtful! Osimhen awaits green light for Liverpool match

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti will make a last minute decision on whether to risk playing Forward, Victor Osimhen against Liverpool in Tonight’s UEFA Champions League fixture.
Osimhen has been listed as questionable – in what would be his UCL debut – with the Player carrying a groin injury from last weekend’s Serie A clash against Lazio.
The 23 year-old trained alone on Monday and Tuesday, “Victor Osimhen followed his own programme in the gym and on the pitch, ” a Napoli website report stated.
Speaking on his team’s readiness for the Liverpool test and the availability of Osimhen, Napoli boss Spalletti said that:
“Players dream of playing in this competition all their lives. The standard is really high and games can be won or lost in a single passage of play.
“You’ve got to be so switched on against teams such as Liverpool. You can prepare as thoroughly as possible but when you’re up against real champions you know that they’re capable of coming up with something out of the blue.
“That being said we’ve got some top-drawer players and I’m convinced that the lads will play a blinder tomorrow, carrying on from where they left off against Lazio. I’ll say it again, this group of players can garner even more affection from the Maradona this campaign.”
On the Nigerian Forward’s likelihood of getting game time, the Coach replied, “He followed a custom schedule today and it was positive. If he does well in training tomorrow then he could take part.”