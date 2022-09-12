UCL: Calvin Bassey named in 24-man squad, but questionable for Liverpool game

Ajax will assess Calvin Bassey’s fitness and a late decision will be taken on the Player’s availability for the UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.
Bassey picked up a calf injury during last weekend’s Eredivisie match against Heerenveen and couldn’t continue playing.
Alfred Schreuder watched his team finish the game with 10 men as the five allotted substitutes lottery had been exhausted.
The injury forced Bassey off in the 83rd minute on Saturday, and cast doubts around his availability for the trip to Anfield ahead of Tuesday’s game.
Meanwhile, giving his update on the Nigerian’s injury, Schreuder suggested the 22 year-old CB will remain a selection option.
The Coach downplayed the seriousness of the injury which forced pulling Bassey out of the League encounter.
“We end the game with ten men, which is a shame, Fortunately, it is not a serious injury,” said the Ajax Boss.
Ajax flew out to England, early on Monday and the Nigerian was named in the 24-man squad by Schreuder.
