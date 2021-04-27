UCL : Advantage Chelsea in first-leg Semi final clash against Real Madrid

N’golo Kante put in a good shift as Chelsea walked away from their Champions League first-leg semi final clash against Real Madrid at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano with a vital away goal after 1-1 draw, Tuesday night.

Kante filled the stats sheet contesting 21 duels, 2 tackles and 6 take ons, his work rate helping the Blues keep Zinedine Zidane’s men at bay.

🇫🇷 Spectacular in attack and defence! N’Golo Kanté takes the plaudits after a brilliant display in Madrid for Chelsea 🥇 👉 You can vote for @nglkante to win the Player of the Week prize tomorrow when the poll opens…#UCLPOTM | #UCL pic.twitter.com/sDe1Rb2jUg — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 27, 2021

Christian Pulisic stunned the home side with a brilliant solo goal, just 14 minutes into the game.

But the most successful team in the competition’s history weren’t going to roll over and on 29 minutes, Karim Benzema’s superb overhead kick whizzed past Edouard Mendy into the back of the net.

There would be no more goals, but at least the fans (not in the stadium) were treated to the excitement of watching former Chelsea man, Eden Hazard take to the pitch against his old side.

After the final whistle it was Thomas Tuchel who seemed the happier of both managers, with his side securing an important away goal.

Real Madrid will have all to play for in the second leg to advance into the final.