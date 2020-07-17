Uchendu Out of Sunday’s League Fixture Due to Injury

Linkopings manager Olof Unogard says Super Falcons forward Chinaza Uchendu is injured and expected to miss the team’s Damallsvenskan game with Eskilstuna United on Sunday.

Unogard confirmed that Uchendu is expected to be out of action for at least three week.

Uchendu joined the Swedish club on an 18-month deal from former Portuguese champions Sporting Braga in June, but suffered the injury five minutes into her debut against against Vittsjo.

“We missed her of course and we all feel bad for her,” Unogard told Goal.

“She will be out for another two to three weeks. It’s unfortunate to get the injury so soon but we just have to adapt and make the best out of the situation.”

While Uchenna has been sidelined with injuries, her compatriots Ebere Ezere and Uchenna Kanu have been vital for Linkopings who remain unbeaten so far this season.