Uche Agbo gets bench Role in Slovan Bratislava Champions League match

Uche Agbo was on the bench for the entire game in Slovan Bratislava’s goalless result against Dinamo Batumi in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round match, Wednesday, at the Tehelné pole.
Agbo, 26, has only previously appeared in two UCL matches, but also in the qualifying rounds.
The DM featured in both home and away games for Standard Liege against Ajax back in 2018, but has since made the matchday squad for the Slovak Super Liga champions.
Slovan Bratislava were held at home by the Georgian side who also had a Nigerian – Benjamin Teidi – in the squad.
Unlike the his compatriot, Teidi did see game action on the night and featured for the entire duration.
The midfielder picked up a Yellow card inside the first minute of the game, but managed to keep his cool and avoid a sending off.
But his teammate Mamuka Kobakhidze was given his marching orders for a straight red in the 42nd minute.
Regardless, the hosts couldn’t make the numerical advantage or the home advantage count.
Both teams will return to action for the second leg of the first qualifying round next week at the Batumi Stadium.