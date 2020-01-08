U23 Eagles Defender hints at Lobi Stars Exit

Lobi Stars defender Ebube Duru says he’s determined to help the Club achieve success before departing for Europe later this year.

Duru was linked with a move to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in the past, but nothing has materialized.

After scoring his first goal of the season at the weekend, Ebube told brila.net in an exclusive interview that he’s happy to finally register a goal this season.

The player added that he will do everything to help the team achieve their aim, before seeking greener pastures.

“It’s a thing of joy, the feeling was awesome, I have also looked forward to scoring and even from my celebration you’d see how happy I was to get my first goal of the season.”

“For now, I want to help my team In what ever way I can to keep the team flying high, getting more assists and goals before leaving for greener pastures,”he said.