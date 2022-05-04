U20 WWC Draw: Nigeria will avoid USA, but could get Germany in the Group stage

Nigeria will find out which teams it’ll face in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup at the draw ceremony on Thursday.
The World Cup draw is scheduled to hold at the Teatro Nacional in San José, Costa Rica and Nigeria Coach Christopher Danjuma is expected to be present.
Known as the Falconets, the Nigerian team and their West African counterparts, the Black Maidens of Ghana are two of Africa’s representatives at the World Cup.
The 10th edition of the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup will have 16 teams competing for honors and the favorites remain Germany and the USA.
Nigeria are in Pot 2 and could get any of Germany, France as well as Brazil.