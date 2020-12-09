U20 WAFU: Ghana defeats Nigeria 1-0, Flying Eagles AFCON Qualification in Jeopardy

Nigeria is on the verge of failing to qualify for the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations after falling by the odd goal in a 1-0 defeat to Ghana on Wednesday.

A late goal from a free kick put Ghana ahead despite being on the back foot for the most part of the game.

The win sends Coach Karim Zito’s side to the top of the table with Ivory Coast in second and Nigeria bottom.

So far, the Flying Eagles have secured a single point from the opening game against Ivory Coast, but will now require the Young Elephants to lose by a huge margin against the Black Starlets to stand any chance of scaling through to the last four.