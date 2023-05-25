U20 WAFU B Women’s Cup of Nations: Ruthless Falconets Take Togo Apart in Kumasi

Nigeria U20 WNT, The Falconets, kept up their unwavering pursuit of victory at the WAFU B U-20 Women Cup of Nations, with a thrilling 6-0 victory against Togo in their second Group B match, on Wednesday, at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Amina Bello scored two goals in the 11th and 57th minutes, setting the tone for the game. Her precise finishing disorganized the Togolese defence and gave Nigeria a comfortable lead.
Flourish Sabastine, not to be outdone, joined the frenzy with her own brace, tallying goals in the 12th and 76th minutes.
Sabastine’s skillfully scored goals demonstrated Nigeria’s offensive strength and further undermined the Togolese team.
With a beautifully constructed goal in the 19th minute, Esther Onyenezide increased the agony for Togo and demonstrated Nigeria’s inventiveness and fluidity in their offensive play.
🇳🇬📍
WOTM Award
Esther chinemerem Onyenezide 🇳🇬

The Togolese goalkeeper was fixed to the spot and unable to stop the torrent of Nigerian goals.
Nigeria’s domination persisted unabated as the game went on. Esther Opeyemi Ajakaye joined the action in the 59th minute, guaranteeing Nigeria’s complete win.
A beautiful day to be a Nigerian☺️
FT : Togo 🇹🇬 0-6 Nigeria 🇳🇬
Two in two for the Falconets
⚽Amina Bello 11′ 59′
⚽Flourish Sabastine 12′ 76′
⚽Esther Onyenezide 30′
⚽Opeyemi Ajakaye 61′
On to the next one.

The depth and adaptability of the Nigerian team in the final third was further shown by Ajakaye’s goal.