National TeamsWorld Football U20 AFCON: Tunisia Coach Plots Nigeria’s Upset By Joseph Obisesan - March 8, 2023 0 81 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Credit | CAF Tunisia U20 head Coach Adel Sellimi has assured that his players will be mentally ready for the bronze-medal contest with Nigeria at the ongoing CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations. While Tunisia lost 3-0 to Senegal, Nigeria fell 1-0 against minnows, Gambia. “We must congratulate Senegal for winning the match because they were more prepared for the match,” Sellimi said. “We made too many mistakes which they took advantage of and scored their goals. “The manner in which we conceded the goals discouraged the players, but we’ll come back for the next match. “It will be another difficult match against Nigeria, but we are determined to finish the tournament well,” He concluded. The third place playoff between Tunisia and Nigeria will hold March 11, at the Cairo International Stadium.