U20 AFCON: No African team is a push over, Osanga warns Flying Eagles

Nigeria’s campaign at the Africa U20 Nations Cup gets underway, Today, with the Flying Eagles set to clash with Senegal’s Young Lions.
Speaking on the expectation for team, former player King Osanga has warned that they don’t underrate any opponent.
Osanga played for Nigeria’s youth teams including the Flying Eagles at the 2009 FIFA World Cup, praised the team, highlighting the midfield and defense and advised the players to be humble.
“You know now, there is no small Nation, when it comes to football especially in Africa, unlike before there are big teams that dominate youth football.