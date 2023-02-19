U20 AFCON: No African team is a push over, Osanga warns Flying Eagles

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Photo | Twitter (thenff)

Nigeria’s campaign at the Africa U20 Nations Cup gets underway, Today, with the Flying Eagles set to clash with Senegal’s Young Lions.

Speaking on the expectation for team, former player King Osanga has warned that they don’t underrate any opponent.

Osanga played for Nigeria’s youth teams including the Flying Eagles at the 2009 FIFA World Cup, praised the team, highlighting the midfield and defense and advised the players to be humble.

 

“You know now, there is no small Nation, when it comes to football especially in Africa, unlike before there are big teams that dominate youth football.

 

“We’ve played them (Flying Eagles) in the test game, they are a good team. There are good players in the team that will do the country proud. I believe if Coach Bosso (Ladan) gets it right, definitely we will pick up one of the tickets for the world cup.”

“Their main strength is in the midfield and they have a very solid defense as well, but playing them in a friendly match is different from playing in the tournament. I hope everybody will answer the call when it matters, if it happens I don’t see any problems with qualifying for the World Cup.”

