U20 AFCON: Ladan Bosso Warns Flying Eagles against Complacency

Nigeria U20 MNT head coach, Ladan Bosso has stressed that there will be no room for complacency against Uganda.
At the Suez Canal Stadium, tonight, Nigeria will battle the East Africans, as the two battle for a semi-final spot as well as a ticket to the FIFA U20 World Cup in May.
While speaking ahead of the crunch game, the Nigerian coach Ladan Bosso warned his players not to underestimate the CECAFA champions.
WELCOME TO THE 2023 #TotalEnergiesAFCONU20 QUARTER-FINALS! 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/tlgqgvzvMl
