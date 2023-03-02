U20 AFCON: Ladan Bosso Warns Flying Eagles against Complacency

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
116

Nigeria U20 MNT head coach, Ladan Bosso has stressed that there will be no room for complacency against Uganda.

At the Suez Canal Stadium, tonight, Nigeria will battle the East Africans, as the two battle for a semi-final spot as well as a ticket to the FIFA U20 World Cup in May.

While speaking ahead of the crunch game, the Nigerian coach Ladan Bosso warned his players not to underestimate the CECAFA champions.

“The Ugandan team are equally qualified and they’re our next opponents and we cannot underrate any team,” Bosso was quoted by CAFonline.

“We all know that Nigeria has qualified to the quarter-final stage and knowing fully that we have an objective of coming out of this place and the least task ahead of us is to pick one of the slots to the FIFA U20 World Cup.

“We’re almost there, but it is not yet sealed. We believe and hope that at the end of the regulation time tomorrow we should be celebrating.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here