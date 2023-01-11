U20 AFCON: Ladan Bosso Predicts Difficult Senegal Test

Nigeria’s Men Under 20 NT, the Flying Eagles, coach Ladan Bosso has claimed that his team’s opening game in the Africa U20 Cup of Nations against Senegal, will be the most difficult.
The Flying Eagles will play against hosts Egypt as well as Mozambique, but Bosso believes Senegal could give his team a lot of problems in the early stages of the tournament.
Speaking in his expectations, the Coach expressed concerns over the team’s readiness to face a side like Senegal, whom they know little about.
“Senegal will be the most difficult match for us because I have not seen them and they’ve not seen us play, though we need to know how to manage the situation and I am sure we will conquer them,” Bosso said.
He also said he would target to win the first match of the tournament as it would create a positive feel heading into the remaining matches of the group stage.
“Every group is a group of death, if you can win your first match of the group it will give you an edge, and that is what we did in Niger and outplayed Ghana.”
Meanwhile the team have commenced preparation for the tournament which kicks off, February 19.
A training camp in Morocco is planned for the Flying Eagles before their opening Group A match against Senegal in Cairo.