Nigeria’s U20 MNT, the Flying Eagles, will open training camp next Monday, in Abuja ahead of their Africa U20 Cup of Nations campaign.

The Flying Eagles will regroup for the first time since winning the U20 WAFU Zone B Championship in Niger Republic.

Egypt will host the U20 AFCON and it’s billed to kick off on February 18, the final match is scheduled for March 12.

A semi-final spot, in Egypt, for the Flying Eagles guarantees the team a place at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2023.