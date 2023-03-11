U20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Claim 4th “Golden Bronze”

Nigeria U20 MNT, the Flying Eagles, delivered what was their best performance at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, with a 4-0 win against Tunisia in the third-place playoff.
Ladan Bosso’s side headed into the game full of confidence as they quickly put the heartbreak of missing out on the final behind them, and attacked from the very first blast of the whistle.
Muhammad Ibrahim opened the floodgates of goals in the 9th minute of the encounter after receiving a pass from Daniel Bameyi.
The Flying Eagles kept things tight until the referee signalled for halftime, taking the lead into the break.
The Flying Eagles picked up right from where they left off in the first half, when Ibrahim – the first goal scorer – turned to provider for Abdullahi Muhammad who missed the penalty in the previous game against Gambia.
Muhammad slotted home with only a minute played in the second half.
Man-of-the-match, Jude Sunday scored the first of his two goals, slaloming past several defenders before and drilling home a fine solo effort just two minutes after the Flying Eagles’ second goal.
