U20 AFCON: Cautious Optimism for Bosso’s Flying Eagles ahead of Nigeria vs Mozambique Match

The final group phase game at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations commences this weekend and Nigeria will return to action.

After two rounds of games, Nigeria picked up 3points; a 1-0 defeat to Senegal in their opening match, but bounced back defeating host Nation Egypt by the same margin.

The team Coached by the experienced Ladan Bosso and his first assistant Fatai Amoo, have been underwhelming, but are expected to labor to another victory when they face Mozambique.

Despite the seeming lack of coordination, the team has defended well, despite facing more shots than their opponents, the defence hasn’t shipped in goals.

For the East Africans, navigating the first round of the competition has been topsy turvy, despite an inspiring start.

Mozambique frustrated Egypt in the first game to secure a point in the goalless outcome. However, the team was outclassed by Senegal who cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win, and now they face seven-time champions, Nigeria, in a must win game to keep their campaign alive.

Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia will host the encounter as the 12-nation tournament nears the business end.

Both teams have spoken ahead of the clash and the implication of a win for either side only further heightens the anticipation for the match.

Particularly, for Bosso and his team the scrutiny has been intense, but winning ugly could be an option as long as it drives the Flying Eagles closer to achieving their semi-final place objective.

A place in the final four automatically seals a ticket to the FIFA U20 World Cup, and it remains Nigeria’s main target in Egypt.

However, there’s also the option of finishing as third best team in the group stages to reach the knockout rounds.

Currently, South Sudan and Egypt occupy the two places on the third-placed ranking, the latter face group A leaders Senegal in their final game of the round.

Both group A fixtures, Senegal vs Egypt and Mozambique vs Nigeria will be played simultaneously, kick off is 6pm Nigerian time.