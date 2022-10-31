U17WWC: Nigeria claims Bronze Medal at Germany’s expense

Nigeria U17 Women’s team have secured their first ever bronze medal in the history of the competition.
The Flamingos raced to a three nil lead, only to squander a host of other goalscoring opportunities, and allow the European Champions back into the game after a rather nervy opening minutes.
A tournament first for Opeyemi Ajakaye fired Flamingos ahead in the 20th minute. Amina Bello scored a second, profiting from a poor defending by the Germans.
Edidiong Etim headed home from a Miracle Usani corner kick to stretch the lead even further.
The Flamingos were pegged back in the 73rd minute, 84th minute and at the death in the 90th minute as Germany restored an almost unlikely parity.