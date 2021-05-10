U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup : Nigeria awaits Senegal or Sierra Leone in Qualifiers

Nigeria’s bid to reach the 2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will get under way in the second round of the qualifiers.

Following the World Cup draw held, Monday, Nigeria was seeded and will face either Senegal or Sierra Leone.

The 2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will be the sixth edition and Nigeria’s Flamingoes have made five appearances at the tournament.

Nigeria’s best performance at the World Cup has been the quarter final finish.