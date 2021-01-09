U17 WAFU B: Nigeria face Elimination after Ghana force 1-1 draw

Nigeria was forced to a 1-1 draw by arch rivals Ghana, when the sides met in the second group B match at the U17 WAFU B championship on Saturday.

In a drab affair, the goals came late and both were scored from the penalty spot to hand both the Eaglets and Black Starlets their first points of the championship.

Substitute Joseph Arumala scored the first penalty of the game in the 75th minute, but Ghana pushed for a leveler and a minute later were awarded their penalty.

Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Destiny Emuwahem, who had been the saving grace for the Eaglets for much part of the championship couldn’t keep the kick out as Ghana leveled up.

The result leaves Fatai Amoo’s Eaglets with a point from two games and on the verge of being eliminated.

Ghana next face Ivory Coast, the latter picked up three points in the opening game against Nigeria and are already through to the semi-final.

The Black Starlets will join Les Petits Éléphants if they can avoid a defeat on Tuesday.