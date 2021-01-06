U17 WAFU B : Ivory Coast’s Les Petits Éléphants Stump on Nigeria’s Eaglets

Ivory Coast beat Nigeria by a single goal in the opening group B match at the 2021 WAFU B U17 Championship.

Nigeria’s U17 Boys lost their opening game of the WAFU B U17 Championship, 1-0, to Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast broke the deadlock in the 76th minute after several missed chances and fine saves by the Nigerian goalkeeper, Destiny Emuwahem.

 

The Eaglets were on the back foot for majority of the game and were spared a mauling.

 

Next for the Eaglets is the final group B game against Ghana’s Black Starlets at the Stade Kegue in Lomé.

