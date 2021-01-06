U17 WAFU B : Ivory Coast’s Les Petits Éléphants Stump on Nigeria’s Eaglets

Nigeria’s U17 Boys lost their opening game of the WAFU B U17 Championship, 1-0, to Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast broke the deadlock in the 76th minute after several missed chances and fine saves by the Nigerian goalkeeper, Destiny Emuwahem.

The Eaglets were on the back foot for majority of the game and were spared a mauling.

FT in Lome: Nigeria U17 0-1 Cote D’Ivoire U17 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) January 6, 2021

Next for the Eaglets is the final group B game against Ghana’s Black Starlets at the Stade Kegue in Lomé.