U17 WAFU B : Ivory Coast’s Les Petits Éléphants Stump on Nigeria’s Eaglets

Nigeria’s U17 Boys lost their opening game of the WAFU B U17 Championship, 1-0, to Ivory Coast on Wednesday.
Ivory Coast broke the deadlock in the 76th minute after several missed chances and fine saves by the Nigerian goalkeeper, Destiny Emuwahem.
76’| Goal. Cote D’Ivoire scores. Nigeria U17 0-1 Cote D’Ivoire U17 #SoarGoldenEaglets #Team9jaStrong
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) January 6, 2021
The Eaglets were on the back foot for majority of the game and were spared a mauling.
FT in Lome: Nigeria U17 0-1 Cote D’Ivoire U17
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) January 6, 2021
Next for the Eaglets is the final group B game against Ghana’s Black Starlets at the Stade Kegue in Lomé.