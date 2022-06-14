U17 WAFU B Championship: Nigeria secures Semi-final Ticket

Nigeria beat Togo 3-1 in their final group match to secure a place in the semi-final in the U17 WAFU B Championship.
First half goals from Kevwe Iyede (10′) and Precious Williams (22′) fired Nigeria ahead and closed out the interval with the lead.
The second half didn’t see any goal action until late in the 75th minute when Togo cut the deficit by one, however Nigeria restored two goal lead.
Light Eke struck in the 82nd minute – for his second of the campaign – to seal the win for the Golden Eaglets.
The Nigerian team could find out their semi-final opponent on Wednesday in the top-of-the-table clash between Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.
Both semi-final matches will be decided on Tuesday, June 21 at the Cape Coast Stadium.
Meanwhile, hosts and Nigeria’s group opponent, Ghana will get their shot at a place in the semis when they face Togo on Friday.
The U17 WAFU B championship doubles as the Qualifying Tournament for the 2023 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.