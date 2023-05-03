U17 AFCON: Nigeria v Morocco Battle for Supremacy

It’s matchday two for Nigeria at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations and the Eaglets will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco U17 MNT at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui, in a top of the table clash in group B.
Nduka Ugbade admits that Morocco have a strong team, plays compact football, and are good in attack and defensively strong. He also assured that the Eaglets will be prepared for what is set to be their toughest test yet.
The North Africans easily dispatched South Africa 2-0 while Nigeria managed a narrow 1-0 win against Zambia.