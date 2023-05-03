U17 AFCON: Nigeria v Morocco Battle for Supremacy

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
115
Nigeria U17 MNT
Nigeria U17 MNT at the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria. Photo | Twitter (totorimaster)

It’s matchday two for Nigeria at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations and the Eaglets will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco U17 MNT at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui, in a top of the table clash in group B.

Nduka Ugbade admits that Morocco have a strong team, plays compact football, and are good in attack and defensively strong. He also assured that the Eaglets will be prepared for what is set to be their toughest test yet.

 

 

The North Africans easily dispatched South Africa 2-0 while Nigeria managed a narrow 1-0 win against Zambia.

The Eaglets could have scored more against the Young Chipolopolo; missed a penalty and saw another goal disallowed, but there will be no room for complacency when they come up against Morocco who are tactical and technically better than the Zambians.

The Eaglets can also clinch qualification to the next round with a win today and that should serve as extra motivation to defeat the Atlas Lions.

