U17 AFCON: Nduka Ugbade Targets Historic Feat, World Cup ticket in Algeria

Golden Eaglets head coach, Nduka Ugbade has declared that the team is ready to compete and determined to make the country proud by winning the tournament.
Ugbade has made clear his team’s aspirations in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria.
This competition will kick-off on Saturday with the Golden Eaglets among 12 teams vying for the championship and a ticket to the World Cup.
On Sunday, the team arrived Algeria after a planned excursion to Germany was cancelled due to logistical problems.
The last four teams in Algeria will gain qualification to the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup.
“We’ve been preparing for the past 10 months and we’ve done so well in Ghana (WAFU B qualifiers); we did very well, coming first and winning the trophy,” said the Golden Eaglets coach via The NFF.
“We aim to at least qualify for the World Cup and win the trophy if possible.”