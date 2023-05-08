U17 AFCON: It was a Tough Match! Ugbade Reacts to Nigeria’s win against South Africa

Nduka Ugbade expressed relief after Nigeria team earned a spot in the quarter finals of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations following a thrilling 3-2 victory over South Africa on Saturday.
The Nigeria U17 MNT had to force a win after going behind twice, and finished second in the group behind Morocco; sealing automatic progress to the last Eight.
“It was a really tough match because South Africa is a really good team and they gave us a tough time,” Ugbade said.
“They have three players that are really good; Mabena (Siyabonga), Mkhawana (Vicky) and Dokunmu (Michael). They are very talented players and I was honestly scared of them at first.
📹 HIGHLIGHTS: 🇿🇦 2-3 🇳🇬
Nigeria sees off South Africa in a 5-goal thriller 🔥 #TotalEnergiesAFCONU17 | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/NH0X1VTfI7
