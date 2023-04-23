National TeamsWorld Football U17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets Squad list Announced, Team Off To Algeria By Joseph Obisesan - April 23, 2023 0 116 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 26 players of the Nigeria U17 MNT head off to Constantine for final preparation ahead of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria. Photo | Twitter (totorimaster) The Nigeria U17 MNT head Coach, Nduka Ugbade has named his squad for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria will compete against 11 other teams for the Cup of Nations title and a place at the FIFA U17 World Cup. On Sunday, the squad list of Twenty-six players was announced and the team is also expected to arrive Constantine, for “the final build-up”. The Eaglets will playing all their Group B matches at Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine and will face Morocco, Zambia and South Africa. Golden Eaglets Squad: Richard Odoh, Yahaya Danjuma Lawali, Emmanuel Michael, Haruna Abdullahi, Tochukwu Joseph Ogboji, Jeremiah Oluwaseyi Olaleke, Umar Abubakar, Abubakar Idris Abdullahi, Precious Tonye Williams, Ifeoluwa Adewale Olowoporoku, Charles Adah Agada, Hope Yusuf Linus, Jubril Opeyemi Azeez, Anongu Isaac Aondoakaa, Israel Nwachukwu Usulor, Temiloluwa Oluwayimika Adelakin, Simon Karshe Cletus, Tochukwu Simeon Ogbadibo, Light Chijioke Eke, Favour Oluwasegun Daniel, Chijioke Julius Linus, Quadri Oluwatobiloba Adewale, Gift Ukeh Adie, Musa Oluwaseyi Akinfenwa, Usman Ajibola Owoyemi, Matthew Awodi Kingsley. The Coach said about the team’s objective, “We are going to Algeria with confidence but with level heads. We’re the champions of WAFU B, but in essence, nothing has been won. “What matters now are winning a ticket to the FIFA World Cup and winning the Africa Cup. I believe we have the boys to do the job.”