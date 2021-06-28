Tyronne Ebuehi joins Venezia on Loan

Newly promoted Serie A side Venezia FC have signed Tyronne Ebuehi on a season-long loan deal from Benfica.

Ebuehi, 25, was on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente last season, making 33 appearances and started all of them.

It was his first full campaign since recovering from an injury that kept him out for over a year in 2019.

The deal was announced on Venezia’s website on Monday:

Venezia FC is pleased to announce that the signing of Nigerian international right-back Tyronne Ebuehi 25, on loan from Benfica.