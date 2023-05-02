Iwobi makes amend with Everton’s Equalizing goal against Leicester

Two days before his 27th birthday, Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi scored for his team against Leicester City in a Premier League game played at the King Power Stadium.
It was his second League goal of the campaign; his first came on October 9, 2022, in a 1-2 loss at home to Manchester United, but this one proved vital this time as Everton were able to get a point.
Although Kelechi Iheanacho was unable to play, Wilfred Ndidi, who had not started in the previous two games, was named in the starting eleven.
Both teams were off to a fiery start, with opportunities to score occurring at both ends of the field.
In the 15th minute, Everton was ultimately successful and Dominic Calvert-Lewin slotted home from the spot.
Leicester City responded swiftly to Everton’s early goal, with Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy each netting in the 22nd and 33rd minutes respectively.
Iwobi was culpable for the second goal, misplacing his dispossessed and allowing the Foxes to set up the attack.
Leicester City could have gone 3-1 up, but James Maddison missed from the penalty spot in what could have been the final nail to Everton’s Coffin, an action that would go on to bite them at the end of the match as Iwobi eventually redeemed himself with the equalizer in the 54th minute.
The result means that both teams are still embroiled in a battle to remain in the top flight. Everton are currently in 19th place, while Leicester City are 16th on the log.