Two Assists for Musa and an Easy 4-1 win for Al Nassr over Al Fahia

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa was impressive in Al Nassr’s 4-1 away win over Al Fahia in the Saudi Arabia Premier League on Saturday.

Musa was handed his eight league appearance of the campaign and played a crucial role in his team’s victory at the Al Majma’ah Sports City Stadium.

The hosts started on the front foot and went ahead on the eleventh minute when Ghanaian forward Samuel Owusu played Ronnie Fernández through for Al Fahia opener.

Al Nassr were reduced to 10-men when Australia goalkeeper Brad Jones was sent off in the 65th minute.

Morocco international, Abderrazak Hamdallah pulled one back for Al Nassr from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute while Saudi Arabian defender Sultan Al-Ghanam made it 2-0 in the 81st minute.

The Moroccan forward Hamdallah however netted two more goals to bag a hat-trick with Musa setting him up for both goals as Al Nassr grabbed their ninth win of the season.

Two great assists, 🎯

From one great player! 🦅💛 pic.twitter.com/nLtwGxaidE — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 28, 2019

Musa has struggled with injuries this season and is yet to open his goal account in the league this term.

The victory takes Al Nassr to 29 points from 13 games and maintains their spot at the summit of the league table.