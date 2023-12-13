World Football Turkish President visits Injured Referee, Club President Resigns By Admin - December 13, 2023 0 95 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the injured Referee in hospital. The president of a Turkish football club, Ankaragucu, has resigned following his arrest for assaulting a referee after a Super Lig match. Faruk Koca attacked match referee, Halil Umut Meler, causing the latter to sustain a fractured eye socket. Despite initially claiming provocation, Koca confirmed his resignation and apologized for the incident, emphasizing the need for football to address structural problems and eliminate violence. Meler,who is recovering in the hospital, received a visit from Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The incident led to the indefinite suspension of all football activities in Turkey by the Turkish Football Federation.