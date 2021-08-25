Turkish Businessman commissions ₦1.9m Statue in honor of Trabzonspor star Nwakaeme

Turkish businessman and Trabzonspor fan Mustafa Bulut has erected a statue in honor of the Club’s current number 9, Anthony Nwakaeme for the player’s services to the football club and City.

Nwakaeme who has been at the club since 2018, is in the final year of his current deal and there are yet no indications of an extension.

So it is unclear if the statue which is a honor of the 32 year-old, unbeknownst, could also be a parting gift.

The nearly 6ft metal statue is situated on one of Bulut’s businesses, a fuel station.

Discussing the reason for the gesture in the local media, Director of the establishment, Hüseyin Çelik explained that it was a 6-month long fantasy come to fruition and it cost an estimated ₦1.9 million.

‘Nwakaeme is playing very well. He is one of the best foreign football players to come lately. Our boss and his friend said, ‘Let’s erect a statue of this and set an example for other foreign players.’

‘The statue was completed in a period of 6 months with a cost of around 30-40 thousand TL (over £3000). The important thing for us is the love of Trabzonspor.

‘I hope we will be champions this year. Nwakaeme cannot come right now due to his busy schedule, but he will as soon as possible.

‘He doesn’t know right now, we are planning to surprise him. Those who come and see it are also very welcome. We have received very positive feedback for this statue,” he concluded.

Nwakaeme has made 114 league appearances for the club in his four seasons so far and has won both the Turkish Cup and Super Cup.