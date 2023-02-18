Turkey Earthquake: Christian Atsu Confirmed Dead

The football World was thrown into mourning, when news broke early Saturday, of the death of Ghanaian star, Christian Atsu.
Atsu was one of over 43,000 victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.
The body of the 31 year-old was found as rescue workers searched the rubble of the Luxury 12-Storey, Ronesans Rezidans building where he lived.
He moved to Turkey last year after he signed with Hatayspor from Saudi Arabian club Al Read FC.
Christian Atsu, had also played for Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton and Bournemouth.
