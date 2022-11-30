Tunisia defeats France, but get dumped out of World Cup

Wajdi Kechrida (c) is consoled by team mates Ellyes Skhiri (l) and Hannibal Mejbri after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite their shock 1-0 victory against World champions, France, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia became the first African team to be eliminated from the World Cup.

Wahbi Khaziri’s second half goal broke the deadlock, although Tunisia had a goal chalked off in the first half for offside.

The African side entered the game with a shot at picking a round of 16 ticket, but only a win and result elsewhere going their way would have guaranteed passage.

However, the result in the other game turned things everything on its head, Australia snatched a stunning 1-0 win against Denmark to leapfrog Tunisia and secure the runner-up spot.

Africa’s other three representatives; Morocco, Ghana and Cameroon all need outright wins, but the Indomitable Lions will also depend on result from their other group opponents.

 

Meanwhile, Senegal have booked their spot, as runner-up behind Netherlands and will next face England in the second round.

