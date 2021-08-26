Tuchel beats Guardiola again, Chelsea and Barcelona clear UEFA MOTY and POTY Awards

Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and midfielder Jorginho have been voted UEFA Men’s Manager of the Year and UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards respectively.
Tuchel beat Italian Manager Roberto Mancini and Pep Guardiola to the award, while Jorginho got more votes than teammate N’golo Kante and Belgium’s Kevin DeBruyne to their awards.
The ceremony held Thursday during the UEFA Champions League draw in Istanbul, Turkey.
Meanwhile, it was also a clean sweep for Barcelona as Alexia Putellas and coach Lluis Cortes won the Women’s Player of the Year and Women’s Manager of the Year.
Full Awards