Tuchel beats Guardiola again, Chelsea and Barcelona clear UEFA MOTY and POTY Awards

By
Editor
-
0
55
Thomas Tuchel kisses the Champions League Trophy following their team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and midfielder Jorginho have been voted UEFA Men’s Manager of the Year and UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards respectively.

Tuchel beat Italian Manager Roberto Mancini and Pep Guardiola to the award, while Jorginho got more votes than teammate N’golo Kante and Belgium’s Kevin DeBruyne to their awards.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc)

The ceremony held Thursday during the UEFA Champions League draw in Istanbul, Turkey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UEFA (@uefa_official)

Meanwhile, it was also a clean sweep for Barcelona as Alexia Putellas and coach Lluis Cortes won the Women’s Player of the Year and Women’s Manager of the Year.

 

Full Awards

 

UEFA CL Forward
Erling Haaland (Dortmund)
UEFA CL Midfielder
N’golo Kante (Chelsea)
UEFA CL Defender
Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
UEFA CL Goalkeeper
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
UEFA WCL Forward
Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)
UEFA WCL Midfielder
Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
UEFA WCL Defender
Irene Paredes (PSG)
UEFA WCL Goalkeeper
Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here