Trust NFF to Spend FIFA Relief Fund Judiciously – Ekpo

Ex Green Eagles player, Friday Ekpo has asked that the Nigerian Football Federation be given benefit of the doubt to equitably disburse FIFA’s ₦180 million relief fund.

Ekpo told footballlive that the funds are meant for the Federation as stated by FIFA and not any other association, hence calls for direct payment by FIFA to clubs or associations are misguided.

There have been accusations and grumbles about the transparency of the football body in the disbursement of funds to Nigerian football clubs with given precedents.

Ekpo won Bronze with Nigeria at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations and has since become a coach since his retirement.