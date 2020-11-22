Troost-Ekong’s Watford Draw Against QPR

William Troost-Ekong returned to action with Watford after the international break and the Center-half played all 90 minutes as the Hornets were forced to a 1-1 draw by QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

Ekong in his sixth league appearance for the club since joining from Udinese this summer, had a fairly decent game after a hectic outing with Nigeria in the AFCON qualifiers.

The 27 year-old was most effective in aerial duels (3) and loading the ball upfield with a total of 5 clearances – only three players had more.

He was scored a 6.3 rating by whoscored, it was also the least rating scored by any Watford starter on the day.

Watford were expected to pick up three easy points – that could have sent them to the League summit – however the visitors saw their early lead through Ben Wilmot (3′) cancelled out in the 77th minute by Ilias Chair.

The result means Vladimir Ivic’s men remain in the playoffs spot in 5th, but are just two points behind League leaders Norwich City.