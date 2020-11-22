Troost-Ekong’s Watford Draw Against QPR

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Ben Wilmot of Watford celebrates with teammate William Troost-Ekong after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Watford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on November 21, 2020 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

William Troost-Ekong returned to action with Watford after the international break and the Center-half played all 90 minutes as the Hornets were forced to a 1-1 draw by QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

Ekong in his sixth league appearance for the club since joining from Udinese this summer, had a fairly decent game after a hectic outing with Nigeria in the AFCON qualifiers.

 

The 27 year-old was most effective in aerial duels (3) and loading the ball upfield with a total of 5 clearances – only three players had more.

 

He was scored a 6.3 rating by whoscored, it was also the least rating scored by any Watford starter on the day.

 

Watford were expected to pick up three easy points – that could have sent them to the League summit – however the visitors saw their early lead through Ben Wilmot (3′) cancelled out in the 77th minute by Ilias Chair.

 

The result means Vladimir Ivic’s men remain in the playoffs spot in 5th, but are just two points behind League leaders Norwich City.

 

