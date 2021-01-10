Troost-Ekong’s FA Cup Adventure Ends at Old Trafford

William Troost-Ekong’s FA Cup adventure ended abruptly following Watford’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ekong made his first appearance in the competition as a starter for the Hornets, but it started off all wrong as he lost Scott McTominay inside the box during a corner kick.

McTominay snatched a header to give Man United a 5th minute lead and the hosts remained in control for the most part.

The Nigerian CB was subbed off late on in the second half as Man United held on to progress to the fourth round.

It wasn’t all a disappointing night for the 27 year-old, who caught up with his former Nigeria teammate, Odion Ighalo.

The part shared a photo moment in the Old Trafford tunnel, which Ekong shared on social media.

He tweeted: Great to see my big brother @ighalojude! Keep flying the flag for us

Ighalo, who is on loan at United, could be returning to his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua at the end of January.

He was named on the bench, but didn’t come on. Ighalo has only played a minute of football since last December.