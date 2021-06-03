Troost-Ekong expects “difficult test” for Super Eagles against Cameroon

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions will be a tough test for the relatively new Super Eagles squad CB William Troost-Ekong has suggested ahead of the international friendly between the sides.

Nigeria and Cameroon will renew their rivalry with back to back games on June 4 and June 8, both games promising to be difficult tests Troost-Ekong said on Thursday after the Eagles training session.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, I think we’ve played them a lot in the last couple of years and they’ve always been a difficult opponent,” said the CB.

“It’s going to be a team that also wants to probably get revenge against us because we knocked them out of the world cup and also at the Afcon we did the same thing.”

“So, it’s going to be a difficult game and the boys are ready to have a good fight, and also just enjoy the game and show ourselves, see what we can do and like I said make sure we finish the season on a high.”

Speaking on the squad at the Eagles camp in Vienna, the 27 year-old welcomed the composition and “team spirit”.

“It’s been good, we’ve got a lot of new faces in this camp and all of us just want to make sure we have a good game to finish up the season. It’s good to see we have great team spirit and everyone is so happy to be here.”