Troost-Ekong celebrates Udinese’s first win in 2020

Udinese defender, Williams Troost-Ekong is excited with his team’s 1-0 away win against Leece in their Italian Serie A clash on Monday night.

Troost-Ekong featured for 90 minutes as The Friulians picked their sixth win of the campaign the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare.

Both sides couldn’t break the deadlock until Rolando Mandragora threaded a pass for Argentine attacker Rodrigo De Paul who powered home a fine strike two minutes from time for Udinese’s winner.

The Super Eagles centre-back, who was handed his 16th league appearance on the night, took to social media to express his delight.

“+3 Dai Ragazzi⚫️⚪️ #ForzaUdinese,” he tweeted after the game.

The victory saw Udinese occupy 13th position on the league table with 21 points from 18 games.

Troost-Ekong will hope to maintain his fine form when Luca Gotti’s men host Sassuolo in their next league game on Sunday.