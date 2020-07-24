Troost-Ekong and Co Delay Title Celebrations for Juventus

William Troost-Ekong featured the entire duration as Udinese produced their finest performance of the season against Juventus on Thursday.

The impressive 2-1 victory over Juventus means Udinese edged closer to securing their Serie A status for next season.

Troost-Ekong produced a solid performance at the back and he successfully stopped Cristiano Ronaldo from getting his 31st league goal of the season in the highly entertaining clash.

Juventus took the lead three minutes from half time, through Matthijs de ligt, but Udinese rallied back in the second half and got their reward in 52nd minute when Ilija Nestorovski scored a bullet header.

Udinese put in a solid defensive display and Seko Fofana rewarded the stellar performance, notching the winner deep into stoppage time.

Juventus will have to wait a little longer to be confirmed Champions of Serie A, while Le Zebrette moved to 15th position on the table with 39 points from 35 games.

Troost-Ekong made his 29th league appearance for the club on Thursday.