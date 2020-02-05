Tricky Quarter-final draw for Enyimba in Confederation Cup

Nigeria’s champion Enyimba FC will face Horoya AC in the quarter-final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Draws for the last eight of the Competition was held on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt and Enyimba, who finished as runners-up in Group D will continue their campaign in a tricky fixture.

The Elephants of Aba will host the Guinean club in the first-leg on March 1 and the return-leg will be played at the Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry.

Horoya AC were champions in 1978, but have failed to reproduce that winning formula since, although they reached two semi-finals in later seasons.

Their latest hurdle in aspiring for the Cup will hurdle will be Enyimba, and though the latter have never won the competition, they are one of Africa’s most consistent side – won back to back CAF Champions League titles.

One Horoya AC player who will no doubt be excited about the prospect of playing against Enyimba is their Nigerian Attacker Bolaji Sakin.

Sakin, who played in the NPFL for Abia Warriors and Rivers United had predicted a matchup in the knockout rounds with the Nigerian club.

He told footballlive that, “I really wish to play against Enyimba.”

“If there’s one team I want to face in the quarter-final, it’ll be Enyimba. I know I will score against them and will like to knock them out of the competition.

“But more important is that I would like to come back home and to play in front of family and friends again, I would really love that,” said Sakin.

The other draws will see Zanaco go up against debutants Pyramids FC. The Egyptian side finished top of Group A, that also had Rangers International FC.

However, Rangers finished third and failed to go through to the knockout rounds.

Another Egyptian side that’ll be in action in the last eight is Al-Masry, they tackle Morocco’s RS Berkane.

Hassania Agadir and Al-Nasr is the final fixture of the last eight. The Moroccan side topped group D that also had Enyimba.

Complete CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-final Fixtures:

Zanaco vs Pyramids

Al-Nasr vs Hassana Agadir

Al-Masry vs RS Berkane

Enyimba FC vs Horoya AC